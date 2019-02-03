MateBook 13, new Chromebooks, and Samsung, Moto, LG phone leaks (MobileTechRoundup show #459)

While I'm not personally in need of a new laptop, Huawei's MateBook 13 is an affordable MacBook-Air clone that comes with a touchscreen. Listen to MobileTechRoundup show #459 to hear about this new laptop and several phone leaks.
- Apple's Group FaceTime fiasco
- Huawei MateBook 13 review
- Huawei foldable phone rumored to launch February 24
- Leaked? LG G8 ThinQ
- Leaked? Samsung Galaxy S10E?
- Leaked! Moto G7 handset line
- Surface is now nearly a $2 billion business for Microsoft
- More rumors on the next iPhone and iOS 13
- Want a $150 Linux phone?
- Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 with 4K screen debuts at $899.99
- Native backup and restoring of Linux containers in Crostini targeted for Chrome OS 74
Running time: 73 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 88MB)
Join Discussion