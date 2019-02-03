MateBook 13, new Chromebooks, and Samsung, Moto, LG phone leaks (MobileTechRoundup show #459)

It's that time of year when new Android phones are launched and we've seen plenty of leaks as launch dates approach. Huawei also released an affordable laptop while Chrome OS continues to improve.

While I'm not personally in need of a new laptop, Huawei's MateBook 13 is an affordable MacBook-Air clone that comes with a touchscreen. Listen to MobileTechRoundup show #459 to hear about this new laptop and several phone leaks.

  • Apple's Group FaceTime fiasco
  • Huawei MateBook 13 review
  • Huawei foldable phone rumored to launch February 24
  • Leaked? LG G8 ThinQ
  • Leaked? Samsung Galaxy S10E?
  • Leaked! Moto G7 handset line
  • Surface is now nearly a $2 billion business for Microsoft
  • More rumors on the next iPhone and iOS 13
  • Want a $150 Linux phone?
  • Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 with 4K screen debuts at $899.99
  • Native backup and restoring of Linux containers in Crostini targeted for Chrome OS 74

Running time: 73 minutes

