Microsoft cancels MVP Summit due to COVID-19 coronavirus fears

Coronavirus: How companies can handle employee travel CDC defines exposure risk for airplane travelers, and firms encourage working from home for people who have been traveling in China.

Special feature Coronavirus: Business and technology in a pandemic From cancelled conferences to disrupted supply chains, not a corner of the global economy is immune to the spread of COVID-19. ZDNet editors are keeping a close watch on all the latest developments. Read More

Microsoft is canceling its annual Most Valuable Professional (MVP) Summit a couple weeks ahead of its opening, citing worries over the COVID-19 coronavirus. Instead, the event will be run as a virtual-only conference during the same time slot this year. The Microsoft MVP Summit joins a growing list of conferences and events canceled over potential health issues connected to the virus.



Microsoft began notifying MVPs of the cancellation on March 2. The Microsoft MVP Global Summit 2020 was slated to run from March 15 to 20 in Bellevue and Redmond, Wash. The annual MVP summit is a multi-day event that includes technical and feedback sessions for active Microsoft MVPs.

Microsoft officials still haven't said whether the company intends to cancel its annual Build developers conference due to COVID-19. Build is scheduled for May 19 to 21 in Seattle, Wash.

The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak is affecting global supply chains and consumer demand. Microsoft officials recently warned that its More Personal Computing unit, Surface, and Windows OEM revenue will miss targets, as China's supply chain "is returning to normal operations at a slower pace than anticipated" due to the coronavirus.