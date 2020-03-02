Microsoft cancels MVP Summit due to COVID-19 coronavirus fears

Microsoft is canceling its annual Most Valuable Professional (MVP) Summit a couple weeks ahead of its opening, citing worries over the COVID-19 coronavirus. Instead, the event will be run as a virtual-only conference during the same time slot this year. The Microsoft MVP Summit joins a growing list of conferences and events canceled over potential health issues connected to the virus.
Microsoft began notifying MVPs of the cancellation on March 2. The Microsoft MVP Global Summit 2020 was slated to run from March 15 to 20 in Bellevue and Redmond, Wash. The annual MVP summit is a multi-day event that includes technical and feedback sessions for active Microsoft MVPs.
Microsoft officials still haven't said whether the company intends to cancel its annual Build developers conference due to COVID-19. Build is scheduled for May 19 to 21 in Seattle, Wash.
The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak is affecting global supply chains and consumer demand. Microsoft officials recently warned that its More Personal Computing unit, Surface, and Windows OEM revenue will miss targets, as China's supply chain "is returning to normal operations at a slower pace than anticipated" due to the coronavirus.
