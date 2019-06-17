Microsoft finally releases Hyper-V Server 2019

The Windows 10 October 2018/1809 release was Microsoft's most problematic feature update wave (so far, anyway). After pulling and reissuing the 1809 releases, one particular variant remained missing -- until June 15, 2019, that is.



Microsoft quietly began to roll out Hyper-V Server 2019 on Saturday. This happened after months of promises by Microsoft officials that Hyper-V Server was on the cusp of availability. On June 15, Microsoft announced briefly on its Windows Server Insider blog that Hyper-V Server 2019 was now available on the Microsoft Evaluation Center and that it should be available to Visual Studio Subscription customers by June 19.



Hyper-V Server is a standalone product which only includes roles related to virtualization. It is free and includes the same hypervisor technology in the Hyper-V role on Windows Server 2019.



I've had a number of readers ask me since last fall about Hyper-V Server 2019. I asked Microsoft multiple times and kept getting a "coming soon" type answer and not much more.

As previously reported, Microsoft originally announced availability of Windows Server 2019/1809 on October 2. It subsequently pulled both client and server versions of 1809 due to data-loss reports in Windows 10 1809. Microsoft re-released Windows Server 1809/Server 2019 in early November, minus Hyper-V Server 2019.



In January 2019, Microsoft made the Windows Server 2019 evaluation media available on the Evaluation Center, but Hyper-V Server 2019 was missing. Microsoft officials didn't provide much of an explanation officially for its absence, but it sounds like the team discovered some bugs in this product, including some problems with RDP. On April 8, Microsoft officials posted a brief notice on the Windows Server blog which said:



"As we were getting ready to publish Microsoft Hyper-V Server 2019 in the Evaluation Center, we found some issues with the media. We are actively working on resolving it. We will release it soon and provide an update here. This does not affect the Windows Server 2019 that is already available for purchase as well as for trial through the Evaluation Center."



In May 2019, Microsoft released Windows Server 1903, the next Semi-Annual Channel feature release for Windows Server.



Microsoft has advised anyone who managed to download the original release of Hyper-V Server 2019 while it was available to remove it and do a clean install of the new version released this weekend.

