Microsoft Ignite 2020: All the news from Redmond's IT Pro conference

Microsoft Ignite 2020: Mary Jo Foley on Project Cortex, Azure resiliency, Teams, and Edge on Linux Watch Now

Watch this: ZDNet's Mary Jo Foley and Larry Dignan discuss everything you need to know about the news out of Microsoft's Ignite conference.

Microsoft is adding three new edge-computing devices and moving ahead, with various Azure-branded services that are part of its hybrid-cloud family.

executive guide Microsoft Azure: Everything you need to know about Redmond's cloud service Microsoft Azure is an ever-expanding set of cloud-based computing services available to anyone who wants to build an app or run an enterprise without having to manage hardware. Read More

Microsoft's Azure Communication Services (ACS) will give customers and partners access to the same voice, video, chat and texting services that Microsoft uses to power Teams.

Project Cortex is going to be delivered as a number of add-ons to existing Microsoft products, starting with SharePoint. The change in strategy is the result of 'user feedback,' Microsoft execs say.

The wait is over: Microsoft's 'Chredge' browser will be available to Insider testers in preview starting in October.

Microsoft has plans to add new meeting, calling, search, insights and other new features to Teams over the next several months. Where's the Teams-fatigue-fighting feature?

At its annual Ignite conference, Microsoft adds a huge slate of enhancements to its banner BI platform.

Microsoft Threat Protection, Defender ATP, Azure Security Center, and others brought under the Microsoft Defender umbrella brand.

Microsoft has added a second Ignite IT pro event, slated for early 2021, to its conference calendar.