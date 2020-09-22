Microsoft Ignite 2020: All the news from Redmond's IT Pro conference

Watch this: ZDNet's Mary Jo Foley and Larry Dignan discuss everything you need to know about the news out of Microsoft's Ignite conference.
Microsoft adds more devices and services to its Azure Stack hybrid line-up
Microsoft is adding three new edge-computing devices and moving ahead, with various Azure-branded services that are part of its hybrid-cloud family.
Microsoft makes its video calling, chat, and SMS text messaging services available to others
Microsoft's Azure Communication Services (ACS) will give customers and partners access to the same voice, video, chat and texting services that Microsoft uses to power Teams.
Microsoft shifts gears with its 'Project Cortex' knowledge management service
Project Cortex is going to be delivered as a number of add-ons to existing Microsoft products, starting with SharePoint. The change in strategy is the result of 'user feedback,' Microsoft execs say.
Microsoft to start testing its new Edge browser on Linux in October
The wait is over: Microsoft's 'Chredge' browser will be available to Insider testers in preview starting in October.
Microsoft outlines more new Teams features coming to remote and on-site workers
Microsoft has plans to add new meeting, calling, search, insights and other new features to Teams over the next several months. Where's the Teams-fatigue-fighting feature?
Microsoft announces Power BI Teams integration, NLP and per-user Premium subscription
At its annual Ignite conference, Microsoft adds a huge slate of enhancements to its banner BI platform.
Microsoft renames and unifies more products under Microsoft Defender brand
Microsoft Threat Protection, Defender ATP, Azure Security Center, and others brought under the Microsoft Defender umbrella brand.
Microsoft to make its Ignite IT pro show a two-part event
Microsoft has added a second Ignite IT pro event, slated for early 2021, to its conference calendar.
