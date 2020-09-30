Microsoft is testing Your Phone app-management improvements

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft rolled out a new Dev Channel test build of Windows 10 on September 30. That build, 20226, has some new storage health monitoring functionality, plus updates and fixes. But the bigger news in today's blog post about the new build has to do with the Microsoft Your Phone app.



I use the Your Phone app quite a bit as a way to interact with my Android phone right from my Windows 10 PC screen. But setting this app up is harder than it should be, in my experience. I'm betting Microsoft is hearing the same from others, and its team seems to be working to improve the experience.



Microsoft is rolling out a new user experience meant to improve Your Phone device management. There's a new settings page, designed to improve how users can link a new device, remove an old device and switch between active devices all within the app. Each device will be identifiable on its own device card.



The new Your Phone user experience will be gradually rolling out to Insider testers, Microsoft officials said. No word on when it will roll out to mainstream users.

(Here's to hoping Microsoft next will be improving syncing of Your Phone so that messages I type on my PC actually get delivered via my phone consistently and quickly!)



Meanwhile, in Build 20226, Microsoft is testing a feature designed to detect hardware abnormalities for NVMe SSDs which will notify users ahead of a device failing. By clicking on a notification which says "A storage device may be at risk of failure and requires your attention," or navigating to the drive properties page in Storage Settings, users can get additional details.



There are other changes and fixes in today's Windows 10 test build. Microsoft is starting to roll out a change to turn off theme syncing. Task Manager will now correctly display a Progressive Web App installed from Microsoft Edge under Applications instead of Background Processes. And hold onto your notepads, everyone: Microsoft is re-enabling the ability for Notepad windows to persist through updates and restarts if "Restart apps" is enabled in the Sign-in settings.



A full list of fixes and known issues is in Microsoft's blog post about Build 20226.