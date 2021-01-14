Microsoft just massively increased the size of files you can upload to Teams and OneDrive

Microsoft 365 vs G Suite: The guide to choosing which one works for you Watch Now

Users of the Microsoft 365 bundle of cloud software are now free to move massive files from a desktop to Microsoft's cloud services.

The company has increased the upload file size limit for Microsoft 365 from 100 GB to 250 GB for uploads going into SharePoint, Teams, and OneDrive. In July, it raised the limit from 15GB to 100GB.

Microsoft is pitching the upgraded cap as another WFH and remote-learning feature to help users share large 4K video files, 3D models, CAD files and data sets during the pandemic and beyond. It's aimed at customers in heavy manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, and media.

While it is a response to demands by business and education customers, Microsoft notes it is also available for personal use to transfer files from a PC to OneDrive.

How did Microsoft enable support for 250GB file sizes?

"We've achieved the 250 GB limit by optimizing storage for upload performance—each file is split into chunks and each piece is encrypted with a unique key," Microsoft explains in a blogpost.

"All files are backed up in Azure Storage, ensuring high availability and performance. You can easily upload and download your large files when you need them, where you need them."

Previously it's used "differential sync" to accelerate uploads and only sync changed elements of a file. The same technique still applies, helping reduce the time it takes to sync to a Windows or Mac device from OneDrive, SharePoint, or Teams.

People might not see the the supersize file upload capability immediately. Microsoft notes that it is rolling out "by the end of January", with all users gaining the capability by the end of the first quarter of 2021.