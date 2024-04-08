Microsoft may try to block third-party customization apps in Windows 11 24H2

Lance Whitney/ZDNET

Do you use a Start menu alternative or another tool to customize Windows 11's interface? If so, you may be blocked from running such programs when jumping to the upcoming Windows 11 24H2 update.

The popular Start menu alternative StartAllBack and the interface customization tool ExplorerPatcher both don't launch or work in the current Windows 11 24H2 beta, according to Neowin. Trying to run either tool triggers the following message: "This app can't run because it causes security or performance issues on Windows. A new version may be available. Check with your software provider for an updated version that runs on this version of Windows."

There does seem to be a simple workaround. You can sneak past the block and run StartAllBack or ExplorerPatcher just by renaming the program's executable.

Given Windows' limited customization options, programs like StartAllBack and ExplorerPatcher give people the freedom to tweak the interface in key ways. StartAllBack lets you change the Start menu back to the more traditional layout found in Windows 7 or Windows 10. ExplorerPatcher also helps you tweak the Start menu as well as replace the Windows 11 taskbar with the Windows 10 version.

Many of these customization tools became popular with the release of Windows 8, which jettisoned the traditional Start menu and forced people to use the tablet-focused but clumsy Start screen. Such tools continue to serve a purpose, especially with the changes Microsoft made to the Start menu and Taskbar in Windows 11.

I use another Start menu alternative, Start 11, and have often used ExplorerPatcher as well. For me, both of these are essential tools as they let me run Windows the way I want, not the way Microsoft wants.

To be fair, Windows 11 24H2 is still in an early beta state. We don't yet know if this blocking restriction will carry over into the final release, which reportedly will launch in September 2024. We also don't know how widespread this issue might be, as Neowin's testing focused on just StartAllBack and ExplorerPatcher. Further, the developers behind such tools have had to update their apps in the past to support the latest versions and builds of Windows, which may also be the case here.

Microsoft's blocking message refers to security issues. On one hand, the company has to worry about how third-party apps may circumvent the security of its operating system. On the other hand, Microsoft has a history of preventing users from trying to customize Windows to make the interface work and look the way they prefer. Hopefully, whatever conflicts pop up between Windows 11 24H2 and these third-party apps can be resolved before the update officially launches.