Microsoft names former McAfee CEO Christopher Young as new Business Development chief

Microsoft has named former McAfee CEO Christopher Young as its Executive Vice President of Business Development. Young replaces former Microsoft Business Development chief Peggy Johnson, who left Microsoft in July to become CEO of Magic Leap.
Young was CEO of cybersecurity vendor McAfee from April 2017 to February 2020. Microsoft announced Young would be the new Executive Vice President of Business Development on November 11. Like Johnson, Young will report directly to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and be a member of the Microsoft inner cycle, the Senior Leadership Team.
In addition to heading McAfee, Young also has held management positions at Intel, Cisco, VMware, RSA and AOL. At Intel, where Young worked from October 2014 to April 2017, his most recent post was Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Intel Security Group. In 2017, he led the initiative to spin McAfee out of Intel as a standalone company, according to Microsoft's press release.
In his new role, Young is responsible for global business development strategies across the company. He will spearhead key strategic partnerships, including alliances, venture investments and joint ventures.
