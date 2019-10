Microsoft October 2019 Patch Tuesday is a light one

Why is Windows Defender so successful? Microsoft claims it rules the Windows antivirus world, with Defender on over half a billion PCs.

Microsoft has released today the October 2019 Patch Tuesday security updates. This month's updates can be considered light.

For more than a year, Microsoft has been patching actively exploited zero-days and 80+/90+ vulnerabilities on a monthly basis.

But this month, after a long while, there were no zero-days, a small batch of 59 bugs, of which only nine received a "Critical" rating -- which should, in theory, reduce the probability of patches screwing up Windows features and user systems, as it usually happens after bulky updates.

Because Patch Tuesday data may sometimes be hard to digest due to its sheer size, we summarized the main points in the list below.

We also included data from the security bulletins published by other companies, since many tech firms like to sync security updates with Microsoft's Patch Tuesday, and have sysadmins patch everything in one go.