Microsoft Q4 strong as commercial cloud revenue hits $6.9 billion

Microsoft handily topped fourth quarter expectations as its commercial cloud revenue was $6.9 billion, up 53 percent from a year ago.

Like recent quarters, Microsoft's results highlighted a company firing on all cylinders. The company reported fourth quarter net income of $8.9 billion, or $1.14 a share, on revenue of $30.1 billion, up 17 percent from a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings in the quarter were $1.13 a share.

Wall Street was looking for fourth quarter earnings of $1.08 a share on revenue of $29.2 billion.

CEO Satya Nadella said the company's investments in cloud and edge computing were paying off as Microsoft topped $100 billion in revenue for the year. Microsoft also recently acquired GitHub.

Microsoft's plan to try to win back consumers with 'Modern Life Services' | Here's how you can still get a free Windows 10 upgrade | Windows 10 after three years: A greatly improved report card | Why did Microsoft build the Surface Go?

Perhaps the most surprising thing about Microsoft's quarter is that it didn't call out its commercial cloud run rate, which is now more than $27 billion. Azure revenue was up 89 percent from a year ago in the fourth quarter.

Here's the commercial cloud look:

By unit, Microsoft's productivity and business processes division had fourth quarter revenue of $9.7 billion, up 13 percent from a year ago. Office commercial products and cloud services revenue was up 10 percent with consumer Office up 8 percent.

Microsoft ended the fourth quarter with 31.4 million Office 365 consumer subscribers. LinkedIn revenue was up 47 percent. And Dynamics products and services sales were up 11 percent.

What is Microsoft 365? Microsoft's most important subscription bundle, explained | Microsoft 365: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)



The intelligent cloud division delivered fourth quarter revenue of $9.6 billion, up 23 percent from a year ago, with more personal computing sales at $10.8 billion.

Surface revenue was up 25 percent from a year ago.

For fiscal 2018, Microsoft reported net income of $16.6 billion, or $2.13 a share, on revenue of $110.4 billion, up 14 percent. Microsoft spent $14.73 billion on research and development in fiscal 2018.