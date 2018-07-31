Microsoft releases new Windows Server 2019 test build, plus Windows 10 'Redstone 5' ISOs

Microsoft has rolled out new preview builds of Windows Server 2019 and Windows Server 1809 which include a few new features.

Windows Server Build 17723 adds new built-in features for more easily deploying the Kubernetes orchestration tool for containers on Windows Server. Among the new capabilities are container scheduling, health monitoring, networking, service discovery, the ability to add/remove container instances to match demand and more.

Build 17723 also allows testers to add new predictive capabilities to System Insights without any OS updates required.And it adds support for a latency-optimized network-congestion-control provider called LEDBAT "which scavenges whatever network bandwidth is available on the network and uses it," Microsoft's description says.

The July 31 blog post about 17723 outlines a significant number of known issues with this build, which testers should review before deploying.

On July 31, Microsoft also released to testers ISOs of one of its latest Windows 10 Insider Preview Redstone 5 builds. The ISO for Windows 10 Build 17713 is dowloadable from here.

Microsoft is expected to roll out Windows Server 2019, which it has designated as a Long Term Servicing Channel release, as well as Windows Server 1809 this fall, likely around October 2018.