Microsoft releases two new Windows 10 19H2 test builds

Microsoft is releasing two slightly different new Windows 10 19H2 test builds to the Slow Ring today, August 8. One of the builds has a handful of incremental feature tweaks turned on by default; the other has them turned off by default.



Microsoft is continuing to test its ability to ship feature updates with features turned off by default, which is the way it plans to deliver Windows 10 19H2 this fall when it starts rolling out to the mainstream. That's why the Insider team is releasing two different 19H2 test builds today. (Microsoft's plan is to be able to ulatimately turn on new features via controlled rollouts with this release.)



Insiders who are currently running 19H2 Buidl 18362.1005 are getting 1362.10012 today with the features turned off by default. Those on Windows 10 19H2 Build 18362.1006 are getting today's build (18362.10013) with features turned on by default, officials said in today's blog post. Beyond whether features are turned on or off, the two releases are identical, officials added.



The new 19H2 features and updates introduced today include the ability to create an event straight from the Calendar flyout on the Taskbar; the expansion of the navigation pane on the Start Menu when users hover over it with a mouse to better show where a click goes; new informational images to explain what "banner" and "Action Center" mean; more notification updates and general battery life and power improvements for "PCs with certain processors."



Microsoft is expected to begin rolling out Windows 10 19H2, which will be a fairly minor feature update, around October 2019. The company also is simultaneously testing Windows 10 20H1 with Fast Ring testers. That update should be available in the spring of 2020.