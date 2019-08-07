Microsoft's newest Windows 10 20H1 test build tweaks network status page

Credit: Microsoft

On August 7, Microsoft rolled out another new Fast Ring test build for its Windows 10 20H1 feature update. This build, like most of the recent 20H1 test builds, includes several relatively minor feature updates, including network status page changes and support for the new Cortana app and updated Calculator app.



Today's test build, No. 18956, includes a redesigned Network Status page with a new view of active connectionsand ability to see how much data is being used by a network directly from the page.



Microsoft is rolling out its recently announced notification settings changes to all of the Fast Ring as of this build. And more Fast Ring testers will get to try out the updated standalone Cortana app as of this build, too. The expected update to Calculator, which enables always-on-top mode, will be coming in the next few days for Fast Ring testers, as well.



For a full list of other fixes and updates in today's test build, check out Microsoft's blog post.