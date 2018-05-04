Microsoft rolls out Windows 10 April 2018 Update for Windows 10 IoT

Even though Microsoft has been making headlines with Linux on the IoT front, as of late, it's still moving forward with its own Windows 10 IoT operating system

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has made available this week its latest Windows 10 feature update (the April 2018 Update/1803) for its two Windows 10 IoT variants. The Windows 10 IoT Core version for ARM32, x86, x64 is available (as of April 30) on MSDN for download. The ISOs for Windows 10 IoT are available from this download site as of May 3.

Windows 10 IoT Core is the smallest version of Windows 10 that makes use of the common Windows 10 core. Devices like the Johnson Controls GLAS thermostat use Windows 10 IoT Core inside. Windows 10 IoT Enterprise is for dedicated, fixed-purpose devices like kiosks and ruggedized PCs.

A Microsoft blog post from earlier this week listed some of the new features available for Windows 10 IoT with the April refresh.

Windows 10 IoT Core with the refresh will allow devs to execute unit tests remotely on devices directly from Visual Studio, rather than having to deploy them to the device and run them manually.

This release also allows developers interested in the Windows AI Platform to build AI into their IoT devices and apps. Developers can use the Cortana Devices software development kit (SDK), which is in preview, to add voice support to their IoT devices. They also can use a set of casting APIs to enable IoT devices to act as Miracast transmitters or receivers.

The Qualcomm-based DragonBoard 410c is now easier to flash with this release using the Windows 10 IoT Core Dashboard, according to Microsoft. And OEMs can now configure and manage Windows 10 IoT devices at scale using Azure IoT Device Management.

Via the April update, Windows 10 IoT Enterprise customers can now add support for multiple screens for digital signage. IT pros can query deployed kiosks for their health status using Assigned Access. Assigned Access also can be used to restrict a select user account.

Microsoft also will be rolling out the April update for the HoloLens at some point. This will be the first feature update to the HoloLens Windows 10-based operating system since 2016.