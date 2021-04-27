Microsoft: Teams is now at 145 million daily active users

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft officials said that the company's Team group-collaboration platform now has 145 million daily users, which is up from 115 million daily users -- Microsoft's Teams tally which it issued in October 2020. Microsoft officials shared the new number on April 27, the day it released its Q3 FY'21 earnings.



Last April, Microsoft was at 75 million daily active users. Microsoft officials have said the rapid growth of the product is in large part fueled by the need for remote work during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.



Microsoft Corporate Vice President Jeff Teper tweeted the new Teams number today.

Teams is part of Microsoft's "Commercial cloud" category and also is part of its office commercial products and cloud services revenue category. Teams began as a group-chat platform but Microsoft has been turning it into an almost operating-system-like product over time by extending its capabilities and features.

Microsoft announced in February that it was adding more integrations between Teams and Dynamics 365 -- as well as others of its services. Today, Microsoft announced that Dynamics 365 revenue growth was up 45 percent over the previous year's quarter.