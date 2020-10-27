Microsoft: Teams now at more than 115 million daily active users

Credit: Microsoft

During its Q1 FY'21 earnings call, Microsoft provided an updated number for its Teams collaboration platform. Teams is now at more than 115 million daily active users, according to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. That's up from 75 million daily active users -- a number Microsoft reached as of late April 2020.



As of April 29, Microsoft's Teams reached 75 million daily active users, up from 44 million in mid-March. The rapid growth is attributable in substantial part to so many needing to work and learn remotely as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Microsoft's main group-collaboration platform rival Slack hasn't provided an updated daily active user number since October 2019, when it had 12 million daily active users. (Slack has switched to providing other metrics, like paid customers.) After claiming Microsoft wasn't a competitor, Slack filed in July 2020 a competition complaint against Microsoft in the EU, claiming it is illegally tying Teams to Office 365



Almost all of Microsoft's Teams business comes from business customers. Microsoft did announce a consumer-focused Teams features for Teams on Android and iOS, but that's still in preview. Teams features for consumers will be available for desktop users in the coming months.



In other Microsoft 365/Office 365 metrics provided during Microsoft's October 27 earnings, call, Office commercial products and cloud services revenue was up nine percent year-over-year, driven by Office 365 Commercial revenue growth of 21 percent of some undisclosed number. Office Consumer products and cloud services was up 13 percent, with Microsoft 365 Consumer subscribers now at 45.3 million, up from 42.7 million in Q4 FY'20.