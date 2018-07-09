Microsoft teases launch of a new Surface device

Microsoft's Surface account on Twitter looks to be teasing the launch of a new member of the Surface family.

Credit: Microsoft

On July 9, @Surface tweeted: "Where will Surface go next?"

The accompanying image shows many of the current members of the Surface family: A Surface Pro, Surface Book, Surface Studio and Surface Laptop.

Microsoft has been rumored to be working on a new Surface device, likely to be branded "Surface Go," based on at least one developer's recent tweet. As previously reported, this is expected to be a smaller-screen, $399 device powered by a lower-end Intel processor.

While a number of those responding to the Surface tweet seem to think that Microsoft is teasing the launch of its long-rumored dual-screen Andromeda mobile device, they're wrong. As I reported last week, Microsoft has temporarily (and possibly permanently) shelved Andromeda because the software isn't ready and the device doesn't yet have a clear purpose/niche.

As I've also reported before, I don't think Microsoft will be launching revamped versions of the Surface Laptop or Surface Pro until this fall.

As several people have noted, the Surface device screens in the image say "July 10" and show a time of 6:00. This could imply the launch of the new device is slated for tomorrow, possibly at 6:00 am. PT.