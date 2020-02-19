Microsoft to add two new Dynamics 365 apps to its portfolio

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft will be adding two new Dynamics 365 applications to its line-up later this year. The company disclosed its plans on February 19 as an addendum to its Dynamics 365 Wave 1 2020 roadmap, which it initially made public in late January 2020.



Microsoft plans to make generally available Dynamics 365 Project Operations on October 1. This new app will replace its existing Dynamics 365 Project Service Automation offering and will combine features from Microsoft Project and PSA. Microsoft officials told MSDynamicsWorld.com that Microsoft will stop selling Dynamics 365 Project Service Automation on October 1. Existing PSA customers will be given up to four years to make the transition to Project Operations, they added.



Microsoft has been working for the past couple of years to clean up its overlapping project-planning services. Two years ago, Microsoft officials said that Dynamics 365 for Project Service's Automation (PSA) capabilities were being distributed between the new Project Service and Dynamics 365 for Sales offering. Last year, Microsoft made its new Project service generally available.



Microsoft also will roll out a preview of Dynamics 365 Finance Insights in May. The app will offer users a way to proactively improve their company's cash positions. Like other members of the Dynamics 365 "Insights" stable, Finance Insights will use AI technology under the covers to make this happen, officials said.

Microsoft execs also said they are planning new first- and third-party data connections for Dynamics 365 Customer Insights, which is Microsoft's customer data platform. These integrations will be integrated with Microsoft's Azure Synapse Analytics, officials said. New integrations are coming for Microsoft Forms Pro, its enterprise survey product, as well as for third-party demographics and interests; firmographics (like demographics, except for firms); market trends and product/service usage data.



As part of the Wave 1 release, Microsoft also is expanding availability of Customer Insights to Government Cloud Computing (GCC) environments, officials said today.



Microsoft also is adding new manual and predictive forecasting to Dynamics 365 Sales and Dynamics 365 Sales Insights. Today's blog post says these capabilities are available now.