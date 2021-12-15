Microsoft to make Windows Terminal the default Windows 11 command line option

Microsoft is planning to make its Windows Terminal app the default command line experience in Windows 11 starting some time in 2022. The Windows Terminal app will replace the existing Windows Console Host, officials said in a blog post on December 14.



Microsoft will first test the use of Windows Terminal as the default with Insider testers in the coming year. Officials didn't specify how and exactly when Terminal will replace the Console Host. This could happen as part of the coming Windows 11 22H2 feature update or possibly earlier via some other mechanism. Users already can manually set Windows Terminal as their default in Windows 11



Microsoft first announced Windows Terminal in 2019. Microsoft released the 1.0 version in 2020 as an open-source app It allows users to run Command Prompt, PowerShell, Windows Subsystem for Linux, and more inside a single app.