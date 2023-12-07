Microsoft upgrades Copilot with OpenAI's GPT-4 Turbo, DALL-E 3 - and more

Microsoft

Nine months after Microsoft launched its popular AI chatbot Bing Chat, the company rebranded it with a new name -- Copilot. Now Microsoft is introducing new features to Copilot that optimize the AI's performance even further.

In a blog post, Microsoft revealed new features users can expect to see in 2024, and even some you can take advantage of now that will expand the chatbot's capabilities across several different aspects.

The most notable upgrade is that Copilot will soon be able to use OpenAI's latest model, GPT-4 Turbo, to generate responses. Currently, the feature is being tested with select users and will be integrated widely into Copilot in the coming weeks, according to Microsoft.

First announced at OpenAI's DevDay, GPT-4 Turbo extends its chatbot's limits in two ways: by adding knowledge of world events up to April 2023, and with a 128k context window that allows it to fit more than 300 pages of text in a single prompt.

OpenAI has yet to infuse ChatGPT with GPT-4 Turbo, so Microsoft's move to include it in Copilot is significant, especially for those who could benefit from the advanced capabilities for their everyday workflow.

Another significant Copilot upgrade is that it will now have an updated version of DALL-E 3, allowing for the generation of images that are higher quality and more accurate. Users can start taking advantage of this now by visiting bing.com/create or using Copilot.

To optimize multi-modal prompts on Copilot, Microsoft is combining GPT-4 with Bing image search and web search data to better understand image queries, according to the company. This new capability will be available soon.

If you turn to Copilot for technical tasks such as math and coding, you are in luck. Microsoft is working on a new capability -- code interpreter -- that allows users to leverage Copilot for complex tasks, including more accurate calculations, coding, data analysis, math, and more.

This capability is still in its feedback-gathering phase, but Microsoft plans to make it widely available soon.

Microsoft Edge users will soon be able to use Copiot to write content from most websites with an Inline Compose with rewrite menu feature. Users will simply select the text they want to rewrite and have Copilot do it for them.

Lastly, Bing Search is getting a new Deep Search feature powered by GPT-4 that can help users explore topics in greater depth by providing more robust and comprehensive answers to their search queries.