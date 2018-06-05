Microsoft veteran Chris Jones leaves for customer data startup Amperity

Chris Jones, a longtime Microsoft executive, has left the company for a new role with a Seattle-based startup.

Jones, who had been with Microsoft since 1991, started yesterday as Amperity Senior Vice President of Product, as announced by Amperity on June 5. Jones' last day at Microsoft was May 31

.Jones' most recent role at Microsoft was Director of HealthCare NExT, an incubator in Microsoft's Research + AI division that was working to improve healthcare via artificial intelligence and cloud technologies. He held that post from October 2015 to last week.

Before that, Jones was heading up OneDrive and SharePoint, a post he took after leading Microsoft's operating system services team. He also previously led engineering for Windows Live software and services and was a vice president in the Windows division. Back in 2003, Jones was considered one of the "Baby Bills" -- executives who were considered the next generation of rising stars at the company.

Amperity is a customer data platform vendor that uses machine learning and compute power to make consumer brands' data sources available to marketers and analysts.

I've asked Microsoft who is taking Jones' place. No word back yet.