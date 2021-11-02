Microsoft's Edge browser for Linux is now available for all users

A year after releasing the first preview build of its Chromium-based Edge browser for Linux, Microsoft is announcing its general availability. The new release supports a variety of Linux distributions, including Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora and openSUSE. Microsoft announced Linux on Edge's availability milestone during the first day of its Ignite IT Pro conference.



As of the release of Edge for Linux to the "stable" (mainstream user) channel, Edge is now available on Windows, Mac, iOS, Android and Linux.

As it did when introducing the new Edge on macOS, Microsoft has been positioning Edge on Linux as more of an offering for IT pros and developers who want to test web sites than as a browser for "normal" users on those platforms. However, any user on any supported platform can use the new Edge.



ZDNet's resident Linux expert Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols (somewhat surprisingly) gave the first test build for Edge for Linux a thumbs up.



In other browser-related news from Ignite, Microsoft is announcing the preview of a tool meant to help businesses transition off Internet Explorer before it's no longer supported on most versions of Windows on June 15, 2022. The new Cloud Site List Management tool enables customers to store their organization's site list in a "compliant cloud location" rather than on-premises. Microsoft officials said users can create, import and export site lists, plus audit changes to site list entries via the Microsoft 365 admin center. Multiple site lists can be published to the cloud and group policies can be used to assign different groups of devices different lists.