Microsoft's latest Windows 10 19H1 test build enables removal of more preinstalled apps

Microsoft's newest Windows 10 19H1 test build includes the ability to uninstall additional "inbox" (a k a preinstalled Microsoft-made) apps. Microsoft released that build, No. 18262, to Skip Ahead and Fast Ring testers on October 17.

Credit: Microsoft

Using the context menu on the Start menu All Apps list, users will be able to uninstall the following apps, starting with the 19H1 Windows 10 feature release:

3D Viewer (previously called Mixed Reality Viewer)

Calculator

Calendar

Groove Music

Mail

Movies & TV

Paint 3D

Snip & Sketch

Sticky Notes

Voice Recorder

In the Windows 10 October 2018 Update -- which Microsoft still has yet to re-release to mainstream users after reports of problems with user-data deletion -- and prior Windows 10 feature releases, users had the option to uninstall a handful of other Microsoft apps. Those apps, which also could be uninstalled via the context menu on the Start menu All Apps list, included Microsoft Solitaire Collection; My Office; OneNote; Print 3D; Skype; Tips; and Weather.

Build 18262 adds a new optional column to the Details tab in Task Manager that shows DPI awareness per process.

It also includes a placeholder for a new recommended troubleshooting setting (located under Settings >Update & Security > Troubleshoot. This feature employs user-submitted diagnostic data to deliver and apply automatically a tailored set of fixes matching problems detected on a device. Microsoft officials noted this new troubleshooting feature isn't live yet, so it's grayed out, but said it will be coming to some future test build.

Microsoft fixed a number of bugs and made feature updates in Build 18262, which officials detailed in the accompanying blog post. Several known issues in the latest 19H1 build are in that blog post, as well.

Microsoft also released earlier this week to Slow and Release Preview Ring testers an updated version of the October 2018 Update/Windows 10 1809. Microsoft is continuing to test the October 2018 Update with Insiders before re-releasing it to mainstream users at some, still not publicly specified, date. Microsoft pulled the October 2018 Update from its download sites the first week of October after starting to roll it out on October 2.

Microsoft is slated to begin rolling out the 19H1 Windows 10 feature update around April 2019.