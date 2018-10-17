Windows 10 October update's new public rollout nears as Microsoft fixes more bugs

Microsoft has found and fixed more problems with the Windows 10 October 2018 Update after pulling it back from general availability to test its fix for the disastrous file-deleting bug.

Microsoft has released its first new build of the Windows 10 October 2018 Update, version 1809, to Windows Insiders since it stopped the rollout and relaunched preview testing with a new build containing fixes for the bug.

The new preview build bumps up the original 17763 build to 17763.104, which is linked to the cumulative update, KB4464455. The build has been released to Insiders on the Slow and Fast rings.

Notably, the update fixes "several issues" with driver compatibility.

Microsoft doesn't say what driver compatibility issues it fixed, but in the past week it has pulled faulty Intel and HP drivers delivered to Windows 10 versions 1803 and 1809 and rolled out fixes to remove them from affected systems.

The buggy HP driver issue was triggered after users installed the first cumulative update for version 1809, which itself was designed to fix an issue causing it to delete user profiles in certain circumstances.

Microsoft has also fixed problems linked to its battery optimizing feature Connected Standby. In some cases apps would become unresponsive after resuming from Connected Standby.

When version 1809 was released to the public some users noticed inaccurate CPU usage reporting from Task Manager -- a problem that was present during Microsoft's last-minute bug fixing efforts.

"We have fixed the issue where the incorrect details were being shown in Task Manager under the Processes tab," Microsoft notes of this build.

This fits the description of problems in Task Manager noticed by Reddit users after installing version 1809.

Finally, Microsoft "fixed several issues causing third-party antivirus and virtualization products". There's no description of what the compatibility issues cause.

Microsoft is yet to reveal when it will rerelease Windows 10 version 1809. When it released the preview of version 1809 with fixes for the file-deleting bug, the company also updated its Feedback Hub app to allow users to report the severity of any issue they were experiencing.

The company will rerelease 1809 to the public once it's vetted feedback and diagnostic data from Windows Insiders and confirmed that the problem has been properly dealt with.

