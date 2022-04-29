Microsoft's latest Windows 11 test build adds new group policies, drops SMB1 enablement by default

Microsoft rolled out a new Windows 11 Insider test build, No. 22610, to the Dev and Beta Channels on April 29. This build includes a lot of fixes, along with a handful of new features and updates.



Today's test build also no longer enables the SMB1 file-sharing client by default in the name of security. However, testers who have installed SMB1 manually or upgraded from a preview Windows version where SMB1 was installed will not have SMB1 removed from the latest test builds.



Build 22610 adds new mobile device management and group policies for IT admins. These new policies can be configured locally using the group policy editor or via Microsoft EndPoint Manager.



Among the policies available as of today:

Disable Quick Settings flyout

Disable Notification Center and calendar flyouts

Disable all taskbar settings

Disable search (across Start & taskbar)

Hide Task View from taskbar

Block customization of 'Pinned' in Start

Hide 'Recommended' in Start

Disable Start context menus

Hide 'All apps' in Start

Today's test build also includes an update to the Family Safety Widget which provides a new location-sharing view to show where those using the Family Safety app are located. There's also an update which includes "an improved view" of screen time usage across apps and devices.



For those with PCs that support it, the estimated battery life timing will show up in the batter icon in the system tray.



Today's test build does not include the usual build watermark, which typically indicates that Microsoft is closing in on completing a new Windows feature update. However, officials reminded testers "this doesn't mean we're done" and said the watermark will be back in a future build. And even once Windows 11 22H2, expected this fall, does "RTM" relatively soon, testers will get updates and fixes for months before 22H2 rolls out to the mainstream.



Today's build also disables the tablet-optimized taskbar feature that Microsoft began rolling out in Build 22563. Officials said they are hoping to bring this feature back "after further refinement of the experience." Build 22610 also updates the rename, properties and optimize icons used in the context menu and command bar to improve discoverability and consistency.

For a full list of the fixes, updates and known issues in Build 22610, see Microsoft's blog post.