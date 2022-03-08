Microsoft's latest Windows patches fix the bug causing user data not to be erased

Microsoft's latest round of Patch Tuesday fixes includes a fix for a bug that could result in some user data not being erased after a Windows 10 or Windows 11 PC reset. That issue, originally discovered by Microsoft Most Valuable Professional Rudy Ooms in late February, resulted in some user data still being readable in the "Windows.old" folder after completing a remote or local wipe of a Windows 10 or 11 device.



This issue affected Windows 11, version 21H2; Windows 10, version 21H2; Windows 10, version 21H1; and Windows 10, version 20H2. Microsoft published a suggested workaround, which involved signing out from or unlinking OneDrive before resetting a Windows device. But today's patches for Windows 11 and Windows 10 fix the issue outright.

Microsoft's note about the fixes for this failure-to-erase-data issue says "some devices might take up to seven (7) days after you install this update to fully address the issue and prevent files from persisting after a reset. For immediate effect, you can manually trigger Windows Update Troubleshooter using the instructions in Windows Update Troubleshooter."



Microsoft also rolled out today, March 8, an update for the Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11. This update -- version 2203.40000.1.0 from the Microsoft Store -- is available to Insiders in all channels (Dev, Beta, and Release Preview). The Windows Subsystem for Android, along with the Amazon Android app store, is what enables users to run a selection of Android games and apps on Windows 11.



Today's update includes support for H.264 video hardware decoding; various networking changes; better integration between the subsystem and various Windows email clients; improved scrolling in the Amazon Appstore and Kindle apps and more.

Today's Patch Tuesday fixes and updates also should bring to Windows 11 users some of the new features that Microsoft began rolling out in preview a couple of weeks ago, including the aforementioned Android apps on Windows. Mainstream (non-Insider tester) customers could manually download the handful of new Windows 11 features as of February 15.