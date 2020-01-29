Microsoft's Q2 surges, commercial cloud hits $50 billion annual run rate, Azure revenue up 62%

Microsoft's fiscal second quarter earnings highlighted commercial cloud momentum, a big Windows 7 end of life push to Windows 10 and solid results across its business units.
The company reported second quarter earnings of $11.6 billion, or $1.51 a share, on revenue of $36.9 billion, up 14% from a year ago.
Wall Street was expecting Microsoft to report fiscal second quarter revenue of $35.67 billion with earnings of $1.32 a share.
The company said commercial cloud revenue was up 29% from a year ago to $12.5 billion. That tally puts Microsoft's commercial cloud on a $50 billion annual run rate.
In a statement, CEO Satya Nadella said the company is innovating with its technology stack and saw "expanding opportunity ahead."
Key items include:
- Commercial office products and cloud services revenue was up 16% with Office 365 Commercial revenue up 27%. On the consumer front, Microsoft's Office 365 had subscribers of 37.2 million.
- Dynamics revenue was up 12% and Dynamics 365 revenue was up 42%.
- Azure revenue growth was 62%, but Microsoft didn't break out a revenue figure so the mystery comparing Azure to AWS remains.
- Windows OEM revenue was up 18% led by commercial Windows products.
- Surface revenue was up 6%.
- LinkedIn revenue was up 24%.
- Productivity and business processes produces the most operating income for Microsoft, but the balance between the units is fairly evenly split.
- Research and development spending for the six months ended Dec. 31 was $9.17 billion, up from $8.05 billion a year ago.
