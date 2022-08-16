/>
Microsoft Surface Duo and Duo 2 receive August firmware update

These foldable smartphones can now display the latest Android's security patch.
pallavi-kenkare
Written by Pallavi Kenkare, Associate Editor on
Microsoft's Android-based, dual-screen mobile devices, Surface Duo and Duo 2 have received Microsoft's latest firmware update. 

The August 2022 update introduces the latest Android security fixes, as well as device stability improvements. Though the update does not include any brand-new features, new firmware for the Surface Duo 2 will improve video call quality. 

Firmware updates occur in multiple stages, so not all Surface Duo and Duo 2 devices will receive the update simultaneously. The August 2022 update will eventually be rolled out to all Microsoft Surface devices.

In order to install the update, users need to connect to a Wi-Fi network. On Surface Duo's home screen, select settings, then system, then system update. Select check for update, and choose the Restart now option.  

As the updates progress across surface devices over time, Microsoft notes that "Software updates can't be uninstalled or reverted to an earlier version. When you install the latest update, you'll also get all the previous updates if your Surface doesn't have them already. Only updates that apply to Surface Duo will be downloaded and installed."

