Microsoft's updated Windows 11 photos app makes it easier to backup your pictures

Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

With the Windows 11 2022 Update now rolling out, Microsoft has released an updated Windows 11 Photos app that aims to improve how users manage photos with a OneDrive backup integration and it makes Clipchamp the default video-editing tool.

The new Photos app brings a refresh to the gallery, and simplifies browsing, finding, management and consumption of photos, according to Microsoft's Dave Grochocki.

The new Photos app is available for some Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel.

Also: Windows 11 22H2: How to get Microsoft's latest OS update and what's coming next

Microsoft has also dropped the legacy video editor from the new Photos app and replaced it with Clipchamp, which offers "basic" video-editing tools, including trimming, splitting, and "pro-style" features, such as transitions and animated text. Microsoft last year added Clipchamp to its roster of pre-bundled "inbox" apps in a Windows 11 preview.

The legacy video editor is still available on the Microsoft Store as part of the Microsoft Photos Legacy app.

Microsoft bought Clipchamp in September 2021 and initially planned to integrate it with Microsoft 365 for consumers, education and business customers.

The new Photos app also includes OneDrive integration for easier cloud backups and a new "Memories" experience. Users can check their OneDrive storage quota usage and add more storage. Clipchamp already connected with OneDrive for backing up edited videos.

"The update brings a gorgeous gallery, simplifying browsing, finding, management and consumption of your collection of photos. It also allows you to easily backup your photos with OneDrive, enjoy powerful experiences on Windows devices and offers a delightful "Memories" experience," said Grochocki.

Panos Panay, Microsoft EVP and chief product officer of Windows and Devices, flagged the new Photos app in his Windows 11 2022 Update announcement, which also includes the new multi-tabbed File Explorer, the Suggested Actions feature after copying content to the clipboard, the Taskbar overflow menu, and the nearby share feature.