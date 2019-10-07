Microsoft's Windows Insider chief Sarkar is is moving to a new developer-relations role

Credit: CBS

Microsoft Windows Insider chief Dona Sarkar is hanging up her ninja-cat hat after running the Insider program for the past three years. Her replacement has yet to be named.



Sarkar is leaving her role as Windows Insider chief and joining Microsoft's Developer Realations team to work on "citizen developer" advocacy. That job will largely focus on the Power Platform, which is Microsoft's collection of Flow, PowerApps and Power BI tools.



Microsoft is currently looking for a new Windows Insider chief, according to an October 7 blog post. In June 2016, Sarkar became Microsoft's second Windows Insider chief, following Gabe Aul, who recently joined Facebook as Vice President of Virtual Reality Engineering.

Sarkar recently said that Microsoft has 17 million people signed up as Insiders, though the number testing builds regularly is believed to be significantly smaller.



The change in Insider chiefs comes at a time when Microsoft should be just about done finalizing Windows 10 1909, its Windows 10 19H2 feature update. The next Insider chief will take up the mantle mid-stream during Windows 10 20H1 testing and just ahead of the start of the testing of the next Windows 10 feature update, which will be codenamed "Manganese."