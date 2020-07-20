Mixed bag sees Ericsson report steady second quarter

Ericsson has reported a steady second quarter, with revenue up 1% to 55.6 billion Swedish krona, operating income up by 3% to 3.7 billion krona compared to the same period last year, and a 40% increase in net income to 2.6 billion krona.

Breaking down the results reveals a patchwork performance amongst the telco equipment manufacturer's divisions and geographies.

Its network segment grew sales by 5% to 39.8 billion krona, but profitability was down by 1% with operating income coming in at 5.6 billion krona. Managed services saw its revenue fall by 12% to 5.6 billion krona compared to last year, but operating income improved by almost a third to 0.3 billion krona. Ericsson's digital services segment saw revenue fall 5% to 8.6 billion krona while its operating loss reduced from 1.3 billion krona last year to 0.7 billion krona, while its emerging business division saw revenue drop 4% to 1.6 billion krona and its operating loss shrink slightly to 0.6 billion krona.

By geography, China was the clear standout, pushing sales in its North East Asia segment up by 20%, and accounting for 14% of all revenue. North America was the only other geography to increase sales, growing by 4% to make up a third of all sales. Elsewhere in the world, Europe and Latin America were down 7% to be just under one quarter of all revenue, the Middle East dropped 4% to account for 10% of sales, and the South East Asia, Oceania, and India segment dropped 5% to make up 12% of total revenue.

"The strengthened market position in Mainland China is strategically important as this market is expected to be a driver of critical future requirements and provide us with important scale," president and CEO Börje Ekholm said in prepared remarks.

"The Chinese 5G contracts are expected to be profitable over the life cycle, but had a negative contribution to gross margin in Q2."

The company said uncertainty related to the coronavirus pandemic and macroeconomic conditions hit its sales.

"As we prepare to exit the crisis caused by Covid-19, there is a need to restart economies and make strategic, forward looking investments which we suggest must include the future digital infrastructure," Ekholm said.

"We see many regions around the world increasing investments in this space and as a European company we are concerned that Europe will fall behind. As critical national infrastructure, 5G will be a key determinant for long-term competitiveness of the general economy, and act as a stimulant to accelerate economic growth, attract future investments and speed up technology innovation."

This quarter was the first to encompass the three years of oversight from US authorities after Ericsson agreed to pay over $1 billion in fines to US regulators. The company pleaded guilty to bribing government officials in multiple countries over a 17-year period.

As of June 30, Ericsson employed 99,800 people, an increase of 705 employees in the quarter, despite having 0.7 billion krona in restructuring charges due to exiting certain businesses. The company said its new hires were mostly in research and service delivery divisions.

Related Coverage

Ericsson expects 190m 5G users by year end despite sluggish Europe and North America

While Europe and North American estimates have been lowered, China has surged.

Singapore kickstarts 5G era, likely to run on Nokia, Ericsson networks

Local telcos now are readying their networks, with Singtel opting to work with Ericsson and StarHub and M1 choosing to go with Nokia for their core 5G infrastructures, but all three major telcos say they will collaborate with others, such as Huawei and ZTE on various use cases.

After Huawei, what's next for 5G in the UK?

The UK government has announced that Huawei's equipment will be phased out of the country's 5G networks by 2027. But the next step of the plan is not all that clear.

Ericsson expands 5G deal with China Mobile

Ericsson has walked away with a new 5G contract for the second phase of China Mobile's nationwide new radio standalone rollout.

APAC telcos to spend $331B on 5G, but 4G remains dominant in some markets

Region's mobile operators are expected to invest more in excess of $400 billion on their networks through to 2025, including $331 billion on 5G deployments, but 4G remains the dominant technology in markets such as India and Indonesia.