Mobile apps see download, in-app purchase, user growth globally, says App Annie

App Annie's annual report on mobile metrics highlights how usage time (3.7 hours a day on average) and consumer and mobile ad spending of $380 billion globally have combined to create a booming app economy

app-annie-2020-global-monthly-users.png

 App Annie

There were 204 billion mobile app downloads in 2019 and consumers spent $120 billion at app stores, according to App Annie's State of Mobile report.

Overall, annual app downloads globally have grown 45% over the last three years and 6% from a year ago.

app-annie-2020-downloads.png

 App Annie

Other notable findings include:

  • In-app subscriptions contributed 96% of spend in top non-gaming apps in 2019. On Google Play, 79% of the top 250 apps monetized via in-app subscriptions. On iOS, the rate was 94%.
  • There were 106 million downloads of the top Internet of things apps in 2019 in the US.
  • Mobile gaming is on track to top $100 billion across all mobile app stores in 2020.
  • Consumers accessed finance apps more than a 1 trillion times globally in 2019.
  • Global shopping app downloads were up 20% in 2019 to more than 5.4 billion.
  • 50% of time spent on mobile is devoted to social networking and communication.
  • Time spent on TikTok in 2019 topped 68 billion.
  • Consumers spent $1.4 billion in health and fitness apps in 2019.
app-annie-2020-finance-apps.png

 App Annie

