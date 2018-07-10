Mobvoi's dual-display TicWatch Pro is now available to order

Mobvoi

A new smartwatch from Mobvoi is taking a different approach to extending the battery life of the watch. Instead of using one display, the TicWatch Pro has an OLED display for Wear OS related use and a monochrome FSTN display that sips on the battery while displaying the time, date, and other minor pieces of information.

The TicWatch Pro is available starting Tuesday, July 10, for $250 through Amazon. The watch will be available only to Amazon Prime subscribers through August 15.

Mobvoi claims the combination of the two displays will get users battery life in the range of 5 to 30 days.

The two displays are layered, so that when the Essential Mode display (FTSN) is active you cannot see the Smart Mode display (OLED) below it. However, once the users raises his or her wrist the two screens swap states, with the Smart Mode display turning on and allowing the user to use the Wear OS portion of the watch.

The TicWatch Pro's display is 1.39-inches and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor. An NFC chip is included for Google Pay payments, along with a heart rate sensor for workouts and a 415mAh battery. The TicWatch Pro does have a rating of IP68, meaning it should survive a dip in the pool of up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes.