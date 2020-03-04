Moment announces universal M-Series Lens Mount: Extend your external lens experience to more devices

LG G8X hands-on: Dual screen functionality optimized for two full screens Matt Miller explains that LG offers an affordable dual-screen system with more flexibility than the Fold. It uses existing technology with software optimized for productivity. Read more: https://zd.net/2PwF8Sh

A couple of years ago I purchased my first Moment lens and have been enjoying the ability to improve my smartphone photography with its excellent quality lens options. One of the first cases I end up buying when I get a new phone is some kind of Moment photo case.

While the Moment cases are affordable, especially if you buy them when a new phone is first released, if you are like me and switch phones a lot this can be an expensive endeavor. Moment now offers the M-Series Lens Mount kit for $29.99 that lets you attach any M-Series lens to your phone or tablet. This is a great option for those of us who like to use LG, Huawei, Xiaomi, or other phones or even an Apple iPad or Samsung Galaxy Tab.

We've seen universal lens mounting clips in the past, but they were made of plastic that didn't seem to attach as securely as I would have liked. The new Moment M-Series Lens Mount is mad of an aluminum frame with a thumbscrew and soft rubber contact points. I haven't personally tried it yet, but if it matches the quality of its cases and lenses then it should be a good quality solution.

This new universal lens mount is compatible with devices under 10.75mm thick. It works with front-facing camera phones and can even be used with a laptop or tablet camera. The lens mount is 61.75mm x 37.2mm x 29.5mm and weighs in at 28.8 grams.