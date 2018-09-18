MongoDB server leaks 11 million user records from e-marketing service

On Monday, a security researcher specialized in finding exposed databases has identified an unsecured MongoDB server that was leaking the personal details of nearly 11 million users. The server appears to belong to an email marketing firm based in California.

The data, contained in a 43.5GB dataset, included full names, email addresses, gender information, and physical addresses such as state, city, and ZIP code for 10,999,535 users.

All email addresses contained in this database were Yahoo-based, suggesting this was only a small part of a larger dataset, most likely stored on multiple servers.

Besides personal user information, the data also contained DNS details and email delivery status information about messages a user had received.

Bob Diachenko, the security researcher who discovered the breach and shared his findings with ZDNet, says the database had been left exposed online since at least September 13, the date when the Shodan search engine had last indexed it, and tagged it as a "compromised" server.

The database received this marker because, besides its normal content, it also included a table named "Warning" that contained a data collection with the following text:

"Your Database is downloaded and backed up on our secured servers. To recover your lost data: Send 0.4 BTC to our BitCoin Address and Contact us by eMail with your server IP Address and a Proof of Payment. Any eMail without your server IP Address and a Proof of Payment together will be ignored. You can apply for a backup summary within 12 hours. Then we will delete the backup. You are welcome!"

This is your typical ransom note that has been popping up on exposed MongoDB databases since late 2016.

The group behind this particular attack asked for ransom payments of 0.4 Bitcoin ($2,400) via the "3GKioTFrCFYcTmZR4DXPGatTXXp6Ugcq79" Bitcoin address. That address currently holds four payments for a total of 1.6 Bitcoin.

A Google search reveals that this particular message, Bitcoin and email address, have appeared in other cases reported by other MongoDB server owners based in China in late June [1, 2].

Since MongoDB ransomers tend to rotate email addresses and messages at various intervals, the presence of this note on the exposed server suggests the database was also exposed in late June when that particular database ransom campaign was in full force.

Furthermore, the two Chinese server owners reported that attackers wiped their databases in an attempt to force a payment for a "back-up" operation that clearly did not take place.

This detail also suggests that this particular email marketing database had also been wiped in June, restored, and continued to operate without proper security controls even after such a disruptive security incident.

While initially it was not clear who was the owner of this database, one small suffix in several records --such as "Content-SaverSpy-09092018"-- suggested this data may belong to a company named SaverSpy.

Combining a simple Google search along with the nature of the user records found in the exposed database led both this reporter and Diachenko to believe the data belonged to SaverSpy.com, a daily deals website operated under the Coupons.com brand family.

Both ZDNet and Diachenko alerted the operators of the SaverSpy website about the exposed server. While we have not heard back from the company, the server was secured earlier today.

