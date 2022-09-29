'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Looking for a pair of headphones for listening to audio on your PC or just mixing some audio? Check out the M570 Over Ear Open Back Planar Headphones. Originally on sale for $299, they've been discounted by 47% and are only $159 at the Monolith website right now.
The M570's design features an ear cup that, unlike its competitors, is outfitted with a grille that allows sound to pass through the planar driver. It alters the sound so that you sound right at center stage when listening to your tunes and enhances the sound portfolio. In other words, you'll get a more engaging sound space. The padded headband is fully adjustable so it will be comfortable on your ears, and you can adjust between leatherette pads and cloth options.
The headphones use a 97 x 76mm planar driver with an asymmetrical double NdFeB magnet array to deliver top-quality sound to your listening experience. Keep in mind that this earpad set is wired, so you can use them for gaming or just mixing audio when connected.
At only 2.71 pounds, they're also lightweight on your ears, so you can enjoy them for long hours. If you're wanting to get that $159 price tag, you should head over to the Monolith website to get them. Amazon also sells them at a discounted price, but you'll have to pay another $17 more to get that two-day shipping.
