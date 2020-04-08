Most US consumers still don't understand 5G wireless, study finds

A new report about the 5G rollout and the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint is shedding light on the state of the US wireless industry and consumer perception around 5G high speed connectivity.

In a nutshell, the report, conducted by Waveform, suggests that the newly merged T-Mobile/Sprint is unlikely to lure customers away from wireless market leader Verizon. The report also found that many consumers don't understand the benefits of 5G -- the fifth generation of wireless mobile communications -- and aren't excited about its rollout.

When it comes to 5G, the study found that most US consumers still do not fully understand the technology and what it means for the future of wireless connectivity. Despite heavy 5G marketing, only 32.8% of consumers said they understand the benefits of 5G very clearly. Additionally, about 65.7% of consumers said they weren't excited about the 5G rollout.

On the wireless carrier front, the report found that AT&T stands to lose the most subscribers to a newly merged Sprint and T-Mobile, with around 28% if AT&T customers expressing interest in switching carriers. Meanwhile, 45.3% of Verizon customers said they were not interested in moving to the new T-Mobile at all.

Verizon also has a significant lead in home cell coverage user experience, despite a majority of US consumers rating their home cell signal as worse when compared to the previous year.

