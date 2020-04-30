Moto Edge Plus solid $999 device, fits well in hand, set to battle OnePlus Pro 8

The first thing you notice about the Moto Edge Plus is that it fits well in one hand, is the size of a candy bar and makes good use of its wraparound screen.

Motorola launched the Moto Edge Plus as its return to the flagship smartphone market. The Moto Edge Plus is a $999 device that features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor and 5G service from Verizon, which exclusively carries the device.

After a week with the Moto Edge Plus, its 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage I conclude it's a good value flagship that may fare better with wider distribution beyond Verizon. For instance, the real win for the Moto Edge Plus is Verizon's 5G network, but in my area the network wasn't available.

The value proposition for the Moto Edge Plus rhymes with the OnePlus 8 Pro. The general theme for both devices is that you can get premium specs for less money than you'd get with the Samsung S20 Ultra. Both the OnePlus 8 Pro and Moto Edge Plus will run you $999 for the 12GB and 256GB storage option.

Moto Edge Plus packs a 108MP Quad Pixel and OIS main camera, 3X high-resolution optical zoom, and 16MP ultrawide camera where the OnePlus 8 Pro camera has more conservative specs with a 48MP rear camera, 8MP telephoto camera and 48MP ultra-wide-angle zoom.

Frankly, I liked both the OnePlus 8 Pro as well as the Moto Edge Plus. The cameras on both were comparable and solid performers but trailed the color quality and detail of Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra. That comparison isn't fair since Samsung's flagship costs much more, but after taking photos with all three devices Ultra won the most and the Moto Edge Plus vs. OnePlus 8 Pro was a wash depending on preference.

The choice between the OnePlus 8 Pro and Moto Edge Plus comes down to this:

If you like stock Android, are a Verizon customer and appreciate long battery life the Moto Edge Plus is a good choice.

If you want a device that's easier to manage in one hand, the Moto Edge Plus is your choice. For comparison's sake, the Moto Edge Plus is taller than the iPhone 11 Pro, but about the same width.

If you want a bright display that refreshes at 120hz refresh rate, then the OnePlus 8 Pro is the choice. Also: OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro: How to buy and where to find the best deals

If you value a thin and wide device, the OnePlus 8 Pro is your choice.

If you want a device optimized for Verizon's 5G Moto Edge Plus is the pick.

But if you want 5G with a broader reach, OnePlus 8 Pro has more distribution across T-Mobile and Verizon. Moto Edge will have 5G coverage across more wireless providers in the summer.

Like most devices, the choice between two devices ultimately comes down to the camera. Here's a look at the same pictures taken by the Moto Edge Plus and OnePlus 8 Pro. I added a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra shot as a benchmark. These photo bake-offs are subjective but give you a feel for how the devices are different.

Larry Dignan

Larry Dignan

Larry Dignan

Here's a look at how the Moto Edge Plus processed a flower relative to the OnePlus 8 Pro (bottom).

Add it up and the Moto Edge Plus is a lot of phone for the money. So is the OnePlus 8 Pro. Both are pushing the mid-tier to flagship line at a price less than $1,000.

Here are select Moto Edge Plus specs: