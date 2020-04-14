OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro: How to buy and where to find the best deals

OnePlus has officially announced its latest flagship smartphones: OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

Looking at the spec sheet, the OnePlus 8 Pro is clearly the more premium phone, offering a 120Hz display and a telephoto camera. But the standard OnePlus 8 is cheaper and still brings powerhouse specs like 5G, a 90Hz display, and a top-of-the-line processor. If you're interested in buying one of these devices when they go on sale in April, here's everything you need to know.

What color and storage sizes are available?

The OnePlus 8 will be available in glacial green, interstellar glow, and a Verizon-exclusive polar silver, while the OnePlus 8 Pro will come in glacial green, onyx black, and ultramarine blue. You can get either phone with 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage or 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage. There is no difference in price per color, but there is for more storage and RAM.

How much do the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro cost?

Pricing for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro is as follows:

OnePlus 8: $699 for the 128GB model | $799 for the 256GB model

$699 for the 128GB model | $799 for the 256GB model OnePlus 8 Pro: $899 for the 128GB model | $999 for the 256GB model

When can you buy the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro?

OnePlus will begin accepting OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro orders on April 29. It plans to start shipping that same day.

How to buy and where to find the best deals

You can buy the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro from the following merchants:

OnePlus OnePlus will offer the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro at full retail price starting April 29, with orders shipping the same day. Each phone comes factory unlocked. View Now at OnePlus

Verizon Wireless Verizon for the first time will sell OnePlus phones. You can get the 5G model from April 29 at the full retail price of $799, or you can make payments of $33.33 over 24 months. View Now at Verizon

T-Mobile T-Mobile will start accepting orders on April 29. It has yet to reveal pricing details. View Now at T-Mobile

Amazon Also for the first time, Amazon will sell OnePlus phones as soon as they launch on April 29. View Now at Amazon

Be sure to bookmark this page, as we plan to update it with deals as they become available.



