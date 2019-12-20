Motorola has delayed the launch of its new foldable Razr phone

Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

If you were planning on getting up early the day after Christmas and preordering yourself the new Motorola Razr, you can go ahead and cancel those plans.

Motorola announced on Friday that the preorder and launch of the new Razr has been delayed. Originally, the Razr was supposed to go on sale on Dec. 26 and arrive in stores on Jan. 9. However, the company told CNET that the delay was caused by higher-than-expected demand a limited supply.

I'm not entirely sold on the reasoning for the delay, given that it's a $1,500 phone and an exclusive to Verizon Wireless here in the US and phones with foldable displays like the Galaxy Fold don't have the best track record when it comes to on-time launches.

The good news is that Motorola says the delay won't be terribly long before the most affordable foldable phone will be in users' hands. Hopefully, that remains true. It appears Samsung is gearing up to release its second foldable smartphone with a similar design as the Razr, and frankly it's the first foldable design I've seen that makes sense.

It nothing else, early 2020 is going to be a fun year when it comes to smartphones with displays that bend.