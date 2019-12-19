Is this the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2? I hope so

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Glimpse of the smartphone world beyond glass slabs The Samsung Galaxy Fold is a major step forward in smartphone innovation and contrasts with today's typical glass sandwiches. ZDNet's Matt Miller has had a chance to test out the phone himself, and although it may not be perfect, it's clearly improved over the Fold Samsung released in April. Read more: https://zd.net/331a0Ol

Early Thursday, several photos were posted to the Chinese social network Weibo by user Wang Benhong (via Ice Universe). The photos reportedly show off Samsung's next smartphone with a foldable display. The Fold 2, or whatever Samsung ends up calling it, breaks from the design Samsung used for the original Galaxy Fold that features two prominent displays -- one on the outside that opens like a book to reveal a larger screen on the inside.

Instead, the Fold 2 looks and works more like the recently announced $1,500 Motorola Razr. It's a clamshell design that is like a flip phone of years past, but without a physical number pad inside. And it looks amazing.

Source: @ 王 奔 宏 pic.twitter.com/f69FAbYGxX — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 19, 2019

I hope the Galaxy Fold 2 looks like this. Or at the very least has a display that folds horizontally, instead of vertically. It's a smartphone design that makes a lot of sense because, once it's opened, it's a form factor we are all familiar with.

I didn't get a chance to spend much time with the first Galaxy Fold, but from what I did experience, I found it to be futuristic, but also confusing. I was forced to make decisions about which screen is better suited for the task at hand, instead of simply opening the phone and using it.

The clamshell design with a foldable screen will go a long way in proving foldable display tech is viable while working out any issues and giving users a familiar smartphone experience.

I've reached out to Samsung for a comment and will update this post should I hear back.