Motorola launches revamped budget Moto e, Moto g fast

Motorola

Motorola launched two new budget devices priced between $149.99 and $199.99 that aim up the ante for entry-level and secondary smartphones.

The devices, the Moto g fast and new Moto e, go for $199.99 and $149.99, respectively. Motorola recently launched a flagship premium device on Verizon and the Moto g fast and Moto e round out the other end of the portfolio.

Thomas Milner, head of global product marketing at Motorola, said the Moto g and Moto e franchises are meaningful for value buyers. "The Moto e is a big step up over our previous generation and Moto g fast has fast performance at an affordable price," said Milner, who added that the devices are popular globally. "Each device is made for a different type of consumer and fill in price points at different carriers."

Moto g fast has 3GB of RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor and 6.4-inch screen. Storage for the device checks in at 32GB with SD card support up to 512GB.

As for the Moto g fast camera, the device has a 16MP main camera and ultra-wide-angle lens as well as a dedicated Macro Vision camera designed for close-ups. Moto g fast also has a 4,000 mAh battery.

The updated Moto e now has a dual camera system with a fast focus 13MP camera as well as a depth sensor. Moto e has a 6.2-inch screen, 3550 mAh battery and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632.

Both devices run on Android 10 and will be available unlocked for preorders June 5 with availability June 12.