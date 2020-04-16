Moto G Stylus gives note takers on a budget a good option

Motorola

Motorola is becoming known for its budget phones that don't scrimp on specifications, and the Moto G Stylus, which is now available, is no exception. In fact, the Moto G Stylus in addition to LG's Stylo 5 may wind up squeezing Samsung's Galaxy Note franchise, with good enough features under $300 for those of us that like using a stylus.

Confessional: I'm a loyal Samsung Galaxy Note customer and have had one for the last three smartphone cycles. I like the finish, having a reporter's notebook handy always, and an easy way to write things down. Samsung's S Pen is a nice perk, but premium specs are also a draw. What isn't the best is pricing that starts at about $950.

Needless to say, the Moto G Stylus, launched in February, was enticing because it was $299.99 and had two key perks the Galaxy Note has: An SD card expansion option and a built-in stylus that opens note-taking tools automatically. Toss in Android 10, Moto's bloat-free software approach, a decent camera, and A 4000mAh battery, the Moto G Stylus is worth consideration as a small business, consumer, and enterprise device for field workers.

The mid-tier and budget segment of the smartphone market is most interesting and becoming more so amid a rocky economic climate.

Of course, the fit and finish of the Moto G Stylus isn't as premium as the Note 10, but every time I had a gripe, I quickly remembered that the device was $299.99. In other words, the Moto G Stylus is a nice blend of trade-offs between price and features you need. The most significant gripe I had is that the stylus is a bit rudimentary and hard to pull out. The stylus in the Moto G Stylus is no Samsung S Pen, but in most use cases, it doesn't have to be.

It's unclear whether the Moto G Stylus, LG Stylo and discounted Samsung Galaxy Notes will bring the stylus to the masses, but the category is covering more price points. If the stylus is going to be a real smartphone companion, we're going to need more devices like the Moto G Stylus.

Bottom line: The Moto G Stylus is worth consideration for anyone who thought about a Samsung Galaxy Note but didn't want to spend the cash. There's also an argument to be made that Moto G Stylus could be a secondary device. What's needed is a mid-tier entry in the stylus category. Matthew Miller noted LG's $900 V90 can be a stylus contender when paired with the Bamboo Ink stylus.

What I liked about the Moto G Stylus:

The Moto G Stylus reacted well and the pop-up apps to go with note-taking were a familiar workflow

For the price, the Moto G Stylus 48MP triple camera system performed well

SD card expansion option to 512GB with 128GB of storage built-in

A bloat-free version of Android 10

The battery size of 4000mAh was ample

Display of 6.4-inch was big enough without feeling small and the screen was easily read in daylight; the resolution is HD+ (2300 x 1080) with 339ppi

The design was solid for a budget device with aluminum body and weight of 192g; Type-C port and 3.5mm headset jack also handy

What I didn't like*:

The stylus was hard to pull out of the phone at times

The rear fingerprint reader was hard to reach in the back

4GB of memory may not be enough, but it's a tradeoff necessary to keep the price down

4G LTE capable but note future proof for 5G. Next year's version may have 5G

*Everything I didn't like was outweighed by the price tag.