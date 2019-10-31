The $350 Motorola One Action is now available in the US

Moto Z4, OnePlus 7 Pro highlights how all the action is in Android midmarket smartphones Lenovo's Motorola unit launched its Moto Z4, a device that'll run you less than $500 and includes a bevy of premium features. It'll compete with OnePlus and Google's Pixel smartphones. Read more: https://zd.net/2EIdED5

The Motorola One Action has started shipping in the US, and Canadian users can pick one up from Freedom Mobile. Pre-orders for the $350 phone went live earlier this month, after the being first announced in August.

The One Action is a lot of phone for not a lot of money. But that's to be expected from Motorola, which has found success in the low-end segment of the smartphone market.

With three rear-facing cameras, the One Action has a 117-degree ultra-wide-angle camera, a 12MP main camera, and a 5MP depth camera. Motorola also added artificial intelligence to the camera for things like auto smile capture, optimization, and adding portrait lighting effects.

Out of the box, the One Action runs Android 9.0 Pie, has 128GB of storage, and 4GB of memory. It's powered by Samsung's Exynos 9609 processor and has a 3,500mAh battery. The 6.3-inch FHD+ display has a hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera in the top-left corner.

Right now, Motorola is offering a free Moto G6 (normally $250) with the purchase of the One Action.

It's available in pearl white or denim blue.

You can also order the phone from Amazon, but it doesn't look like the offer for a free Moto G6 is valid there. However, you save yourself some money with current Amazon listings offering the One Action for $290.