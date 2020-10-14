Motorola Prime Day 2020 sale: Save $205 on Edge and more Moto phone deals

Image: Motorola

Amazon Prime Day is here, and so are plenty of deals. Not to be left out, Motorola is discounting four different phones by as much as $200. Even though most of Motorola's lineup consists of entry-level phones that are already affordably priced, Motorola is dropping the price of the Moto G Stylus, Moto G Power, and Moto G Fast, as well as the higher-end Motorola Edge.

Here's how it breaks down:

The Motorola Edge is $205 off its normal price of $699.99. It costs $494 now and comes with 6GB of memory, 256GB of storage, a 64-megapixel camera, and a 90hz 6.7-inch OLED display. Better yet? It has 5G built-in.

The Moto G Stylus is typically $299.99, but Motorola is taking $60 off, dropping it to $239.99. As its name implies, the G Stylus includes a stylus that is used to write or draw on the 6.4-inch FHD+ screen, taking notes or sketches within compatible apps.

The Moto G Power is normally $249.99, however, on Prime Day it's $50 off, making it $199.99. The Power's namesake refers not to its fast and powerful processor, but to its battery life. It's equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that should be more than enough to get through two full days of use before you need to charge it.

Finally, Motorola is taking $40 off of the normally $199.99 Moto G Fast, making it $144.99. Again, the name isn't a reference to its performance, but in this case, it's a nod to how fast the phone's camera is. There's a triple-camera system that Motorola promises will capture the perfect shot.

All four models on sale are unlocked and will work with all of the major US carriers.