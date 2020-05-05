Motorola Razr deal: Buy one foldable Razr, get a second free

Motorola's new Razr is a $1,500 foldable phone. Although it's only a few months old, you can now buy one, get one free, bringing the price down to just $750 per phone. Motorola is offering this special for a limited time while supplies last. Here's how to get it.

Disclosure: ZDNet may earn an affiliate commission from some of the products featured on this page. ZDNet and the author were not compensated for this independent review.

Motorola Razr BOGO deal Original price: $1,500 for one | Deal price: $1,500 for two Motorola Go to Motorola's website and add two foldable Razr phones to your shopping cart (the second should show as free). You can add two of the same color - black or blush-gold - or one of each. Keep in mind the foldable Razr is a Verizon-exclusive. And while you don't need to sign up for a plan or service to get this deal from Motorola, you can't use the new Razr with another carrier. View Now at Motorola

This reimagination of the Razr comes 15 years after the original. It's definitely a play on flip phone nostalgia, but that clamshell form factor also makes it one of the most interesting foldables to date. You get a flexible OLED screen and a second Quick View display on the front. We think it's one of the most exciting phones to launch in 2020, which makes this BOGO deal even sweeter.

For more of our thoughts on the device, check out ZDNet's review here.