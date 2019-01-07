Motorola Solutions buys VaaS, makers of license plate recognition tech, for $445 million

Motorola Solutions on Monday announced that it's buying VaaS International Holdings for $445 million. The acquisition is meant to bolster Motorola's command center software suite with VaaS' data and image analytics platform for vehicle location.

VaaS, a "video analysis as a service" provider, is known for its automated license plate recognition technology, which uses machine learning and AI to provide vehicle location data to public safety and commercial customers.

According to Motorola, license plate reading is a highly specialized practice requiring purpose-built cameras and analytics. The goal is to further commercialize VaaS' platform while also diversifying Motorola's portfolio with a suite of law enforcement products. VaaS projects 2019 revenue to reach $100 million from its commercial and law enforcement businesses.

"Automated license plate recognition is an increasingly powerful tool for law enforcement," said Greg Brown, CEO of Motorola Solutions. "With this acquisition, VaaS will expand our command center software portfolio with the largest shareable database of vehicle location information that can help shorten response times and improve the speed and accuracy of investigations."

