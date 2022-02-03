Motorola updates the Moto G Stylus, keeps the same $299 price

Image: Motorola

Less than a year after adding 5G to the Moto G Stylus, Motorola is back with another update. This time, the non-5G version of the Moto G Stylus is receiving an update.

The new Moto Go Stylus will replace the 2020 model, updating its internals and design.

The latest model ditches a Qualcomm processor in favor of a MediaTek Helio G88, ups the screen size from 6.4 to 6.8-inches, adds a 90Hz refresh rate, and boosts the main camera from 48-megapixels to 50-megapixels.

Perhaps more importantly, the battery size goes from 4,000mAh to 5,000mAh, with Motorola promising two days of use between charges.

Image: Motorola

Here's a quick look at the specifications of the new Moto G Stylus:

Operating System: Android 11

Android 11 Processor: MediaTek Helio G88

MediaTek Helio G88 Display: 6.8-inch FHD+, 90Hz

6.8-inch FHD+, 90Hz Memory: 4GB/6GB

4GB/6GB Storage: 64GB/128GB

64GB/128GB Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide + macro vision, 2-megapixel depth sensor

50-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide + macro vision, 2-megapixel depth sensor Front camera: 16-megapixel

16-megapixel Connectivity: 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac

When the Moto G Stylus 5G launched last June, Motorola told ZDNet that the Moto G Stylus was the most popular phone in the Moto G lineup. It makes sense for Motorola to continue doubling down on a design that resonates with users. The stylus is a tool that many people appreciate and rely on for daily tasks, and when you can get that functionality at a fraction of the price of the Samsung Galaxy Note or Galaxy S21 Ultra, then what's not to love?

The $299 Moto G Stylus is now available for preorder at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and Motorola. It's unlocked to work with any carrier. In the coming months, Cricket Wireless and Consumer Cellular will carry the G Stylus.

Motorola didn't announce an exact ship date, but told ZDNet the details will be shared in the coming weeks.