MSI launches its first business laptop featuring Intel's new Tiger Lake processors

Long known as a gaming PC producer, MSI has recently ventured away from its core competency to dabble in portables for digital content creatives, and today it's taking an even bigger leap into the crowded business laptop market with the introduction of its new Summit series. Launched to take advantage of the new Intel 11th-generation Core processors -- a.k.a. Tiger Lake -- the Summit lineup comprises two different models each available in 14-inch and 15-inch versions.

Though all editions are equipped with the latest Core i7 CPUs, the Summit E series is the more performance-oriented of the two, shipping with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card that can power an optional 4K display. On the other hand, the Summit B series emphasizes its battery life (over 10 hours, according to MSI), thanks in part to its Iris Xe integrated graphics, the latest Intel effort to boost the humble integrated GPU closer to discrete graphics performance.

Both variations include business PC standard features like a fingerprint reader and facial recognition, TPM 2.0 security, and AI-powered noise cancellation to improve the audio of your video conferences. They are also come with a new Thunderbolt 4 port, which now lets you power a device using it and is also compatible with the forthcoming USB 4 standard. In addition to the 4K option, the Summit E can be configured with touchscreen capabilities, whereas the B Series only offers a 1080p full HD screen. MSI promises the Summit series will hit online retailers next month, though pricing has not been confirmed yet.

The launch of Tiger Lake chips is presenting MSI the opportunity to refresh its Modern and Prestige series laptops with Intel's latest mobile chips. On the updated 14-inch Modern and Prestige notebooks you now get a choice of chassis colors -- light blue, pinkish beige, or carbon grey for the Modern 14, or white, rose pink, or carbon grey for the Prestige 14. There will also be a new Prestige 14 Evo version rolled out, certified for Intel's new Evo platform, which relies on Tiger Lake processors, Iris Xe integrated graphics, and the second generation of specs for Intel's Project Athena program. As with the Summit series, these updated models will be available next month with pricing still unknown (though currently the Modern lineup starts around $700 and the Prestige family runs a few hundred dollars more).

Finally, MSI hasn't completely forgotten its roots, slipping in a new gaming laptop amid the otherwise corporate-oriented announcements. With the Stealth 15M, the company claims it's created the market's thinnest 15-inch gaming laptop "in its class" (whatever that means). Slightly under 4 pounds and just 0.63 inchest thick, the Stealth 15M also has Tiger Lake inside, along with either a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti or RTX 2060 graphics card powering your gaming experience. If you like a different look than the typical gaming system, the Stealth 15M will be available with a white chassis option. It, too, will be available online starting in October, but MSI has listed a starting price for this particular model: $1,549.