Intel unveils entirely new platform brand, Intel Evo, based on Tiger Lake

Intel Corporation

Intel on Wednesday debuted an entirely new platform brand, Intel Evo, based on 11th Gen Core processor known as "Tiger Lake." The company also unveiled a new logo, marking the third brand transition in the company's history.

As the competition heats up in the processor industry, it's "time to embrace the future of our iconic brand," Intel's SVP and chief marketing officer Karen Walker said during a virtual event Wednesday.

The Tiger Lake processor, officially rolled out on Wednesday, is designed to be "the world's best processor for thin and light laptops," said Gregory Bryant, EVP and GM of Intel's Client Computing Group. Intel says it delivers up to 2.7x faster content creation, more than 20 percent faster office productivity and more than 2x faster gaming plus streaming in real-world workflows over competitive products.

Intel Evo also encompasses Intel's Project Athena. First announced in 2019, Project Athena takes a holistic approach to PC design, with the aim of meeting the real-world needs of the "mobile go-getter." The Project Athena already program offers more than 50 verified designs that span consumer and commercial devices from partners like Acer, Asus, Dell, Lenovo and Samsung.

Under the second generation of Project Athena, more than 20 new verified designs are expected this year. Meanwhile, Project Athena now includes more than 150 partners, including component vendors, ISVs, OS partners and OEMs.

The second-gen Project Athena devices meet 25 performance and responsiveness tests, offering features like nine hours hours or more of battery life in typical real-life use cases and screen brightness, as well as delivering four hours of charge in less than 30 minutes. Additionally, Project Athena-verified devices must offer consistent responsiveness on battery and system wake from sleep in less than one second.

The combination of Tiger Lake and Project Athena engineering is "now represented by Evo, a badge that signifies the most advanced laptops available on the market," Bryant said.

"Now that we've delivered the PC experience that rises to the occasion, we want to make it more easily recognizable," he said.